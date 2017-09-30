Alien OG feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 50% Indica and 50% Sativa. Alien OG feminized has been derived from: Alien Kush x Tahoe Og x Tahoe Og Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Alien OG feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 200 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: pine, lemon, earthy and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, uplifting, hungry, happy.



Learn more about Alien OG feminized, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Alien OG feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

