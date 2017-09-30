Alien OG feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Alien OG feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 50% Indica and 50% Sativa. Alien OG feminized has been derived from: Alien Kush x Tahoe Og x Tahoe Og Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Alien OG feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 200 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: pine, lemon, earthy and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, uplifting, hungry, happy.

About this strain

Alien OG, also known as "Alien OG Kush," is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.

 

About this brand

WeedSeedsExpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
