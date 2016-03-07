Amnesia autoflower grows into a plant with 25% indica and 55% sativa properties. This autoflower strains also contains 20% ruderalis. Amnesia autoflower has been derived from: Amnesia x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 42 to 49 days. Amnesia autoflower are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 and 130 cm and will yield 100 to 150 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, fruity, spicy, incense, woody, haze, citrus, earthy and the effects can best be described as: cerebral, energetic, creative, euphoric, giggly.



Learn more about Amnesia autoflower, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



