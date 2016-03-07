About this product
Amnesia effects
Reported by real people like you
559 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
34% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
