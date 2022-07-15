Amnesia Kush autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 20% indica and 60% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Amnesia Kush has been derived from: Amnesia Haze X OG Kush X Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Amnesia Kush autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 and 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 120 cm and will yield 200 to 300 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, lemon, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, energetic, euphoric, focused, relaxed.



View all details about Amnesia Kush autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Amnesia Kush autoflowering seeds today and grow your own!