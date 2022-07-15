Amnesia Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 70% sativa properties. Amnesia Kush has been derived from: Amnesia Haze x OG Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Amnesia Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 150 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 200 and 300 cm and will yield 600 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, lemon, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, focused, relaxed.



