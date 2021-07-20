Apple Fritter feminized grows into a feminized plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Apple Fritter feminized has been derived from: Sour Apple x Animal Cookies. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Apple Fritter is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 400 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, spicy, pine, sweet, herbal, cheese, sour and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, uplifting, tingly, giggly.



