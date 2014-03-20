About this product
Banana Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Banana Kush has been derived from: Ghost OG x Skunk Haze. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Banana Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 160 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 200 cm and will yield 550 to 710 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet, treefruit, tropical, earthy, banana and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting, giggly, talkative.
About this strain
Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
Banana Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
889 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
28% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
