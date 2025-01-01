Banana Zkittlez blooms as a Feminized Photoperiod strain, inherited from Banana Punch x Zkittlez. Growers commend its photoperiod approach: Beginner. Registering 32% THC, it’s built for potency. A harmonious 60% indica to 40% sativa blend. 54 to 70 days marks its flowering window. Tasting notes reveal Citrus, Banana, Fruity, Sweet, Tropical, Woody alongside Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool. Users note effects such as creative, happy, hungry, relaxed, making it memorable. Adaptable to Greenhouse, Indoor, Outdoor growing techniques. Prefers Temperate climates. Invite its unique journey into your collection today.
