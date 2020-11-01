Berner's Cookies, also known as "Berner Cookies," is a super potent sativa-dominant marijuana strain created by famous rapper Berner. Berner's Cookies is a special variety of Girl Scout Cookies (GSC). You can expect this strain to taste and smell similar to GSC, with vanilla flavors and a kushy aroma. Fans of Berner's Cookies say this strain is a bit of a creeper, meaning the high will come on slow. The high you get from Berner's Cookies can be described as mellow, creative, and talkative. This strain is ideal for social situations that require an upbeat attitude. Because of the high potency of Berner's Cookies, it's important to remember that a little bit goes a long way with this strain, so take it slow to ensure you have the best experience possible.