About this product
Big Bud autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 10% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Big Bud has been derived from: Big Bud x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 45 to 50 days. Big Bud autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 130 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 and 150 cm and will yield 50 to 120 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: fruity, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, uplifting.
View all details about Big Bud autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress

About this strain
Big Bud is an indica marijuana strain made from a three-way cross of Afghani, Northern Lights and Skunk #1. Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing effects you can feel from head-to-toe. This strain features an earthy and spicy aroma. Bid Bud has a history of being first developed in the United States before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the war on drugs. Growers say Big Bud produces high yields and massive buds with very few leaves. This strain is best for indoor growing and has a flowering time of 57 days.
Big Bud effects
Reported by real people like you
229 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
