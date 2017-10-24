Big Bud autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 10% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Big Bud has been derived from: Big Bud x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 45 to 50 days. Big Bud autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 130 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 and 150 cm and will yield 50 to 120 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, uplifting.



