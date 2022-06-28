Biscotti feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 80% indica and 20% sativa. Biscotti feminized has been derived from: Gelato x South Florida OG. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a medium mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Biscotti is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 150 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 180 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: cookie, sweet, spicy, earthy and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, social, relaxed, creative, uplifting, energetic.



Now in stock, buy Biscotti feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

