About this product
Black Jack autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 10% indica and 70% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Black Jack has been derived from: Jack Herer x Black Domina. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 42 to 49 days. Black Jack autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 110 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 and 110 cm and will yield 40 to 250 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: berry, blueberry, incense, sour, spicy, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, energetic, focused, relaxed, uplifting.
View all details about Black Jack autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
Now in stock, buy Black Jack autoflowering seeds today and grow your own!
The weed has the following flavors: berry, blueberry, incense, sour, spicy, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, energetic, focused, relaxed, uplifting.
View all details about Black Jack autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
Now in stock, buy Black Jack autoflowering seeds today and grow your own!
About this strain
Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.
Black Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
380 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!