Black Widow blooms as a Feminized Photoperiod strain, inherited from South American x South Indian Sativa. What stands out in the grow room is its photoperiod characteristic: Beginner. Clocking in at 28% THC, expect a formidable high. Genetic makeup sits at 35% indica and 65% sativa. Your patience pays off after 56–70 days in bloom. Expect Fruity, Pine, Skunk, Woody fused with Alpha Pinene, Beta Caryophyllene, Linalool, Limonene, Humulene on the inhale. arousing, hungry, sleepy, talkative, happy sensations define its character. Indoor, Outdoor, Greenhouse cultivation yields its best work. Prefers Mediterranean, Temperate, Arid, Tropical climates. Invite its unique journey into your collection today.
