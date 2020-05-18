Blackberry Kush autoflower grows into a plant with 60% indica and 20% sativa properties. This autoflower strains also contains 20% ruderalis. Blackberry Kush autoflower has been derived from: Cream Caramel Auto x Purple Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Blackberry Kush autoflower are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 110 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 and 110 cm and will yield 70 to 300 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, citrus, earthy, fruity, kush, sweet and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, sleepy, powerful.



Learn more about Blackberry Kush autoflower, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Blackberry Kush autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

