Blackberry Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Blackberry Kush has been derived from: Afghani x Blackberry. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Blackberry Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 110 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 130 cm and will yield 550 to 600 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: berry, diesel, earthy, pungent, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy.
View all details about Blackberry Kush feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.

About this strain
Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries. According to growers, this strain is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.
Blackberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1,469 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
