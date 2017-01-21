Blue Cookies feminized seeds grows into a plant with 90% indica and 10% sativa properties. Blue Cookies has been derived from: Girl Scout Cookies x Blueberry. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Blue Cookies feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 and 160 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, herbal, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, hungry, lazy, relaxed, sleepy.