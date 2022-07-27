Bubblegum autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Bubblegum has been derived from: Bubblegum x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Bubblegum autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 90 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 130 cm and will yield 130 to 150 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, powerfull.



