CBD Express feminized seeds grows into a plant with 20% indica and 80% sativa properties. CBD Express has been derived from: Asian CBD strain. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 55 to 65 days. CBD Express feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 100 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 and 100 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: diesel, pungent, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, hungry, relaxed, uplifting.



CBD Express feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress



