CBD Harle-Tsu feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 40% Indica and 60% Sativa. CBD Harle-Tsu feminized has been derived from: Harlequin x Sour Tsunami. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. CBD Harle-Tsu feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 170 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 550 to 600 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: woody, sweet, spicy, pine and the effects can best be described as: happy, hungry, relaxed.
About this brand
WeedSeedsExpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
