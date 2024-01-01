CBD Harle-Tsu feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 40% Indica and 60% Sativa. CBD Harle-Tsu feminized has been derived from: Harlequin x Sour Tsunami. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. CBD Harle-Tsu feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 170 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 550 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: woody, sweet, spicy, pine and the effects can best be described as: happy, hungry, relaxed.



Learn more about CBD Harle-Tsu feminized, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy CBD Harle-Tsu feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

Show more