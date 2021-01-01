About this product

CBG Citrus Nectar feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. CBG Citrus Nectar has been derived from: CBG x Juanita la lagrimosa. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. CBG Citrus Nectar feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 110 to 150 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 210 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per m².



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, fruity, lemon, soft, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, lazy, relaxed, sleepy.