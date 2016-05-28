Charlotte's Web feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 30% Indica and 70% Sativa. Charlotte's Web feminized has been derived from: Unknown. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Charlotte's Web is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 160 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 200 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pine, woody, cream and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, calming, hungry, happy.



