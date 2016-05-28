Charlotte's Web feminized seeds

Charlotte's Web feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 30% Indica and 70% Sativa. Charlotte's Web feminized has been derived from: Unknown. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Charlotte's Web is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 160 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 200 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pine, woody, cream and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, calming, hungry, happy.

About this strain

Charlotte's Web is a sativa marijuana strain and hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

