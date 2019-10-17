Cherry AK autoflower grows into an autoflower plant consisting of 20% indica and 60% sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis. Cherry AK autoflower has been derived from: Cherry AK x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Cherry AK is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 100 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 and 100 cm and will yield 250 to 350 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, sweet, treefruit, diesel, herbs, cherry and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, euphoric, happy, sleepy, relaxed, cerebral, social.



Now in stock, buy Cherry AK autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

