Reported by real people like you
217 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
