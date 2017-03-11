Chocolate Thai feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

Chocolate Thai feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 20% Indica and 80% Sativa. Chocolate Thai feminized has been derived from: Og Chocolate Thai F2 x Og Chocolate Thai F3 x Big Sur Holy Weed. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Chocolate Thai is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 110 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 140 cm and will yield 600 to 900 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet, chocolate and the effects can best be described as: cerebral, energetic, euphoric, focused, giggly, relaxed.

Now in stock, buy Chocolate Thai feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

A legendary landrace strain from Thailand, Chocolate Thai first made an appearance in the U.S. sometime in the 1960s as “Thai sticks,” spindly flowers tied to a bamboo stick that were renowned for their potent high. Old school heads remember these buds as slender and airy, medium-to-dark brown in color, and possessing a unique chocolate-coffee aroma. Due to the fact that it was a long-flowering, low-yielding sativa strain that always produced male flowers and seeds and was incredibly difficult to clone and grow, it is most likely that Chocolate Thai no longer exists in its original form. There are several seed lines sold under the name, but these have either been crossbred to provide some stabilizing traits or are of unknown provenance.

About this brand

WeedSeedsExpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
