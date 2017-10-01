Chocolope autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 10% Indica and 70% Sativa. This autoflower strains also contains 20% ruderalis. Chocolope autoflower has been derived from: Og Chocolate Thai x Canalope Haze x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 70 to 84 days. Chocolope autoflower are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 120 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 90 and 180 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: chocolate, sweet, berry, pungent and the effects can best be described as: energetic, relaxed, creative, euphoric, uplifting.



Learn more about Chocolope autoflower, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Chocolope autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

