Chocolope autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 10% Indica and 70% Sativa. This autoflower strains also contains 20% ruderalis. Chocolope autoflower has been derived from: Og Chocolate Thai x Canalope Haze x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 70 to 84 days. Chocolope autoflower are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 120 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 90 and 180 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: chocolate, sweet, berry, pungent and the effects can best be described as: energetic, relaxed, creative, euphoric, uplifting.

About this strain

Chocolope, also known as "D-Line," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze. The result is a delicious homage to the chocolate strains that were popular in the 1980s. Chocolope's hefty buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.

