Cinderella 99 feminized seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 70% sativa properties. Cinderella 99 has been derived from: Jack Herer x Shiva Skunk. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Cinderella 99 feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 to 150 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 125 and 200 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per m².



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, sweet, peach, pine, tropical and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, giggly, happy, relaxed, uplifting.