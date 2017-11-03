Colombian Gold autoflower grows into a autoflower pure Sativa plant. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . Colombian Gold autoflower has been derived from: Colombian Gold x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Colombian Gold is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 110 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 160 cm and will yield 300 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, sweet, spicy, shunk, pine, lime and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, uplifting.



Now in stock, buy Colombian Gold autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

Show more