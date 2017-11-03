Colombian Gold autoflower seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here
  • Photo of Colombian Gold autoflower seeds

About this product

Colombian Gold autoflower grows into a autoflower pure Sativa plant. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . Colombian Gold autoflower has been derived from: Colombian Gold x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Colombian Gold is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 110 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 160 cm and will yield 300 to 500 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, sweet, spicy, shunk, pine, lime and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, uplifting.

Now in stock, buy Colombian Gold autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

Colombian Gold, also known as "Santa Marta Colombian Gold" and "Santa Marta," is a classic landrace sativa marijuana strain that originated in the Santa Marta mountains of Colombia. Its buds are fluffy and crystal-covered, radiating skunky, sweet notes of lemon and lime. This indigenous sativa parented the famous Skunk #1, a hybrid that has become a staple of cannabis breeding. The active, uplifting, and focused effects of Colombian Gold come without paranoia and anxiety, making this strain a great choice for novice consumers or those needing to stay productive while medicating. Colombian Gold may help patients ease muscle tension, pain, and other physical symptoms, but its stimulating and happy qualities could also be used for depression and ADD/ADHD.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand WeedSeedsExpress
WeedSeedsExpress
Shop products
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
Notice a problem?Report this item