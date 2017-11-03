Colombian Gold feminized grows into a feminized pure Sativa plant. Colombian Gold feminized has been derived from: Santa Marta Colombian. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Colombian Gold is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 120 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 150 cm and will yield 1000 to 1200 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: lime, herbal, spicy, skunk, sweet, fruity and the effects can best be described as: energetic, creative, talkative, giggly, euphoric.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, sweet, spicy, shunk, pine, lime and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, uplifting.



