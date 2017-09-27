Cookies and Cream autoflower seeds

Cookies and Cream autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 40% Indica and 40% Sativa. This autoflower strains also contains 20% ruderalis. Cookies and Cream autoflower has been derived from: Girl Scout Cookies x Starfighter x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Cookies and Cream autoflower are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 90 and 160 cm and will yield 350 to 450 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: sweet, spicy, herbal and the effects can best be described as: focused, energetic, creative, uplifting.

About this strain

Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides hybrid effects that can be useful during the day or night. Reviewers report using it on anxiety, stress, and depression. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.

