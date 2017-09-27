Cookies and Cream feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 50% Indica and 50% Sativa. Cookies and Cream feminized has been derived from: Girl Scout Cookies x Starfighter. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 54 to 70 days. Cookies and Cream feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, spicy, herbal and the effects can best be described as: focused, uplifting, energetic, creative.



Learn more about Cookies and Cream feminized, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Cookies and Cream feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

