Critical Jack autoflower seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Critical Jack autoflower seeds

About this product

Critical Jack autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 30% Indica and 50% Sativa. This autoflower strains also contains 20% ruderalis. Critical Jack autoflower has been derived from: Jack Herer x Critical x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Critical Jack autoflower are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 150 cm and will yield 350 to 450 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: pine, spicy, lemon, flowery, sweet, pepper and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, creative, euphoric, lazy.

About this strain

Critical Jack, also known as "Critical Jack Herer," is a hybrid marijuana strain cross between Critical Plus and Jack Herer. Critical Jack delivers functional cerebral effects with a flavorful blend of lemon, pine, and floral aromas. Its effects are light on the body and stimulating to the mind, allowing one to fixate their attention strongly on whatever task is at hand. Uplifting qualities make Critical Jack a popular daytime remedy for depression, appetite loss, and headaches. Critical Jack’s harvest falls between late September and early October outdoors, while indoor gardens will finish around day 60 of flowering.

About this brand

Logo for the brand WeedSeedsExpress
WeedSeedsExpress
