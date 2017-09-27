Critical Jack autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 30% Indica and 50% Sativa. This autoflower strains also contains 20% ruderalis. Critical Jack autoflower has been derived from: Jack Herer x Critical x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Critical Jack autoflower are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 150 cm and will yield 350 to 450 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: pine, spicy, lemon, flowery, sweet, pepper and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, creative, euphoric, lazy.



Learn more about Critical Jack autoflower, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Critical Jack autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

Show more