Death Star feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 75% Indica and 25% Sativa. Death Star feminized has been derived from: Sensi Star x Sour Diesel. These seeds are most suitable for expert growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Death Star is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 500 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: diesel, earthy, skunk, pungent and the effects can best be described as: sleepy, relaxed, euphoric, creative.



