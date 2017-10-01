Death Star feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
Death Star feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 75% Indica and 25% Sativa. Death Star feminized has been derived from: Sensi Star x Sour Diesel. These seeds are most suitable for expert growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Death Star is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 500 to 800 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: diesel, earthy, skunk, pungent and the effects can best be described as: sleepy, relaxed, euphoric, creative.

Death Star is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sensi Star and Sour Diesel. This strain is named for its skunky sweet jet fuel aromas that are pungent and fill up your nostrils. This strain may not have the ability to destroy planets, but it does have a powerful buzz that can make you feel sleepy, relaxed, and euphoric. Death Star is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Death Star effects include feeling sleepyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Death Star when dealing with symptoms associated with stresspain, and anxiety. Bred by unknown breeders, Death Star features flavors like dieselpungent, and tea. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Death Star typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain has a frosty appearance with purple shades of color visible in its stems. Death Star also has a connection to the Star Wars franchise, as it refers to the massive space station that can obliterate entire planets with its superlaser. Some fans of Star Wars may enjoy this strain as a way to feel the power of the dark side or rebel against the Empire. Red Squadron may have destroyed the empire's battle station during the battle of Yavin, but luckily this strain survived the explosion.

