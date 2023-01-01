Diesel feminized seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 70% sativa properties. Diesel has been derived from: Jack Herer x NYC Diesel. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Diesel feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 160 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 200 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, citrus, diesel and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



