Do-si-Dos autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 35% sativa properties and 5% is ruderalis. Do-si-Dos has been derived from: Do-Si-Dos x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Do-si-Dos autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 120 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 140 cm and will yield 80 to 120 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, kush, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, relaxed, uplifting.



