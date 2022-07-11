About this product
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, flowery, kush, pungent, sweet, pepper and the effects can best be described as: happy, hungry, relaxed, sleepy.
View all details about Do-si-Dos feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
Now in stock, buy Do-si-Dos feminized seeds today and grow your own!
About this brand
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!