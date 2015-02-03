About this product
Doug's Varin feminized seeds grows into a plant with 0% indica and 100% sativa properties. Doug's Varin has been derived from: Harlequin x Thai landrace. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 84 days. Doug's Varin feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 to 160 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 220 cm and will yield 350 to 450 gram per m².
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, focused.
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, focused.
About this strain
Doug’s Varin is a rare sativa that was specially crafted to contain high amounts of the psychoactive cannabinoid THCV. People with anorexia and appetite loss might want to steer clear of Doug’s Varin, as THCV may suppress hunger. With an aroma of earthy pine and sweet citrus, Doug’s Varin delivers a clear-headed burst of mental stimulation that doesn’t last long, making this strain a perfect choice for anyone seeking short-term effects.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!