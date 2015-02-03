About this product

Doug's Varin feminized seeds grows into a plant with 0% indica and 100% sativa properties. Doug's Varin has been derived from: Harlequin x Thai landrace. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 84 days. Doug's Varin feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 to 160 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 220 cm and will yield 350 to 450 gram per m².



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, focused.