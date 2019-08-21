Durban Poison autoflower seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here
  • Photo of Durban Poison autoflower seeds

About this product

Durban Poison autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 10% Indica and 70% Sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . Durban Poison autoflower has been derived from: Durban Poison x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Durban Poison is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 140 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 180 and 120 cm and will yield 100 to 150 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pine, haze, spicy, sweet, citrus and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, focused, happy, uplifting.

Now in stock, buy Durban Poison autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand WeedSeedsExpress
WeedSeedsExpress
Shop products
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
Notice a problem?Report this item