Durban Poison autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 10% Indica and 70% Sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . Durban Poison autoflower has been derived from: Durban Poison x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Durban Poison is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 140 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 180 and 120 cm and will yield 100 to 150 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pine, haze, spicy, sweet, citrus and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, focused, happy, uplifting.



