Fat Bastard autoflower grows into an autoflower plant consisting of 40% indica and 40% sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis. Fat Bastard autoflower has been derived from: Goldmember x Monkey Spunk x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Fat Bastard is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 130 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 150 cm and will yield 125 to 300 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: powerful, relaxed, creative, euphoric.



Now in stock, buy Fat Bastard autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today

