Forbidden Fruit feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Forbidden Fruit feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 65% Indica and 35% Sativa. Forbidden Fruit feminized has been derived from: Cherry Pie x Tangie. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Forbidden Fruit is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 200 cm and will yield 700 to 950 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: fruity, treefruit, lemon, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, happy, euphoric, talkative.

Now in stock, buy Forbidden Fruit feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

