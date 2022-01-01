Fruity Pebbles feminized seeds grows into a plant with 55% indica and 45% sativa properties. Fruity Pebbles has been derived from: Green Ribbon x Granddaddy Purple x Tahoe OG x Alien Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 55 to 65 days. Fruity Pebbles feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 130 and 180 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 180 and 220 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, citrus, spicy and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, relaxed.



View all details about Fruity Pebbles feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Fruity Pebbles feminized seeds today and grow your own!