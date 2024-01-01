Future #1 feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 45% Indica and 55% Sativa. Future #1 feminized has been derived from: Gorilla Glue #4 x Starfighter F2. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 53 to 70 days. Future #1 is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: mango, vanilla, flowery, fruity and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, uplifting, tingly, euphoric.



Now in stock, buy Future #1 feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!



Now in stock, buy Future #1 feminized today and grow your own!

