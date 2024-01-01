Future #1 feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here
  • Photo of Future #1 feminized seeds

About this product

Future #1 feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 45% Indica and 55% Sativa. Future #1 feminized has been derived from: Gorilla Glue #4 x Starfighter F2. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 53 to 70 days. Future #1 is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: mango, vanilla, flowery, fruity and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, uplifting, tingly, euphoric.

Now in stock, buy Future #1 feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

Now in stock, buy Future #1 feminized today and grow your own!

About this strain

Coming from Anesia Seeds, Future #1 crosses Original Glue and Starfighter. This potent strain offers a delicious pineapple, citrus, and mango terpene profile. Future #1 offers a more euphoric and functional high that allows for creative expression, daydreaming, and insightful conversation.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand WeedSeedsExpress
WeedSeedsExpress
Shop products
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
Notice a problem?Report this item