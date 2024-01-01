About this product
About this strain
Coming from Anesia Seeds, Future #1 crosses Original Glue and Starfighter. This potent strain offers a delicious pineapple, citrus, and mango terpene profile. Future #1 offers a more euphoric and functional high that allows for creative expression, daydreaming, and insightful conversation.
