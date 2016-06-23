G13 feminized seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 30% sativa properties. G13 has been derived from: G13 x Secret Hybrid. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. G13 feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 100 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 90 and 110 cm and will yield 700 to 1000 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, pungent, skunk, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, euphoric, happy, hungry, relaxed, sleepy, uplifting.



View all details about G13 feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy G13 feminized seeds today and grow your own!