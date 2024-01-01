Gary Payton feminized seeds

About this product

Gary Payton feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 65% Indica and 35% Sativa. Gary Payton feminized has been derived from: Cookie x Cherry Pie x Snowman x Gsc. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Gary Payton is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 210 cm and will yield 450 to 650 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: pepper, lavender, pine, flowery, berry and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, happy, euphoric, talkative.

Now in stock, buy Gary Payton feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

A collab between Cookies and Kenny Dumetz of Powerzzzup Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Powerzzzup Genetics and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience. Gary Payton has won multiple cannabis cup awards, including 1st place in the 2022 Errl Cup in Arizona in hash form and 2nd in 2022’s The Emerald Cup; strains made from Gary Payton have also garnered wins in Oklahoma and Oregon.

About this brand

WeedSeedsExpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
