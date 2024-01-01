Glookies feminized seeds

About this product

Glookies feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. Glookies feminized has been derived from: Gg4 x Thin Mint. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Glookies feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 170 cm and yields up to 800 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 600 to 900 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: mint, cream, diesel, lime and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, energetic, relaxed, social.

About this strain

Glookies is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Thin Mint with GG4. The effects of Glookies are believed to be calming and uplifting. Reviewers on Leafly say Glookies makes them feel giggly, relaxed, and hungry. Glookies has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in Glookies is caryophyllene, with sweet, earthy aroma and nutty, spicy, and diesel-like flavor profile. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of anxiety and lack of appetite. The original breeder of Glookies is Barney’s Farm.

