Glookies is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Thin Mint with GG4. The effects of Glookies are believed to be calming and uplifting. Reviewers on Leafly say Glookies makes them feel giggly, relaxed, and hungry. Glookies has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in Glookies is caryophyllene, with sweet, earthy aroma and nutty, spicy, and diesel-like flavor profile. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of anxiety and lack of appetite. The original breeder of Glookies is Barney’s Farm.
