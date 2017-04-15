Godfather OG autoflower seeds

About this product

Godfather OG autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 55% Indica and 25% Sativa. This autoflower strains also contains 20% ruderalis. Godfather OG autoflower has been derived from: Alpha Og x Og Kush x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 70 to 84 days. Godfather OG autoflower are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 160 cm and will yield 450 to 550 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: fruity, haze, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, relaxed, happy.

Learn more about Godfather OG autoflower, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.

Now in stock, buy Godfather OG autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

Godfather OG, also known as "Godfather," "The Don of All OG's," and "OG Godfather," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing XXX OG and Alpha OG. The effects of this strain are sedating and relaxing. Godfather OG is the go-to strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and pain. This strain features a flavor profile that is spicy and kushy, with undertones of subtle grape. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should only smoke Godfather OG in small doses due to its high THC levels, which hover around 28%. This strain won 1st place for Best Indica at the 2013 Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
