Golden Goat feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Golden Goat feminized seeds

About this product

Golden Goat feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 40% Indica and 60% Sativa. Golden Goat feminized has been derived from: Hawaiian x Romulan x Island Sweet Skunk. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Golden Goat is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 900 to 1200 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: earthy, sweet, skunk, pepper, pine and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, uplifting, creative.

About this strain

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

About this brand

WeedSeedsExpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
