About this product

Green Crack autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 50% sativa properties and 20% is Ruderalis. Green Crack has been derived from: Afghani x 1989 SSSC Skunk #1 x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 35 to 49 days. Green Crack autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 90 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 125 cm and will yield 350 to 400 gram per m2.

The weed has the following flavors: flowery, fruity, mango and the effects can best be described as: calming, energetic, relaxed, powerful, uplifting.