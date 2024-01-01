Gush Mints feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 50% Indica and 50% Sativa. Gush Mints feminized has been derived from: Kush Mints x F1 Durb x Gushers. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Gush Mints is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 and 200 cm and will yield 800 to 1200 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: mint, spicy, lemon and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, happy, euphoric.



