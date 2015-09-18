About this product
Hellfire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
77% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
